James Investment Research Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,112 Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Futu by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Futu by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Futu by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Futu by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Futu stock opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $74.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.20.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $222.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FUTU shares. CLSA upgraded shares of Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.90.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

