James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) by 4,504.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the first quarter valued at $229,000.

iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF stock opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $32.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average of $38.03.

