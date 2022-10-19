James Investment Research Inc. Buys 3,000 Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AP. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter valued at about $4,236,000. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

Shares of AP stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $102.58 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Profile

(Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.