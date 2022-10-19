James Investment Research Inc. Takes Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,539,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,657,000 after purchasing an additional 133,504 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,232,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,328,000 after purchasing an additional 308,744 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 65.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,676,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,722 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 44.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,246,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,153,000 after purchasing an additional 694,540 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,840,000 after acquiring an additional 167,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Option Care Health news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $363,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,247,092 shares in the company, valued at $866,416,506.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $363,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,247,092 shares in the company, valued at $866,416,506.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $61,638.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,094.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,003,851 shares of company stock worth $363,235,809. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health Price Performance

OPCH opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $35.57.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.93 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 4.71%. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

