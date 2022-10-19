JE Cleantech Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:JCSE) Lock-Up Period To End on October 19th

JE Cleantech’s (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, October 19th. JE Cleantech had issued 3,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 22nd. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

JE Cleantech Trading Down 0.2 %

JCSE stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. JE Cleantech has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

JE Cleantech Company Profile

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units.

