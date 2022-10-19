Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
FuelCell Energy Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 3.79. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.16 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 118.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy Company Profile
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)
- Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
- Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.