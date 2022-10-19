Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 3.79. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.16 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 118.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 256.4% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 256.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at $62,000. 42.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

