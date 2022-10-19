Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Physicians Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DOC. TheStreet cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,618,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 99,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Physicians Realty Trust

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,330 shares of company stock worth $617,560. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.86%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.