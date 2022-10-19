Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Vale in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Vale’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%.

VALE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Shares of VALE opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Vale by 12.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Vale by 3.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Vale by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vale by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Vale by 6.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.3907 dividend. This represents a yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

