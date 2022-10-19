Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

BAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

BAC opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average of $34.38. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $280.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

