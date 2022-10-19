Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Omega Healthcare Investors’ current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.8 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 45,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 10,247 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.