Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Omega Healthcare Investors’ current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.
Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.
Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.80%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 45,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 10,247 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)
- Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
- Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.