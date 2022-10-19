Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Retail Opportunity Investments’ current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ROIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $20.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 249,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 183.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 93,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth about $527,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.