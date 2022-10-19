Jeffrey Richart Geygan Acquires 10,000 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCFGet Rating) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 532,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,235.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.18. 8,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCFGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.46% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

