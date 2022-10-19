Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 2,736,149 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 180.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,736,149 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 1.1% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.92% of American Tower worth $1,087,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in American Tower by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.87. The company had a trading volume of 22,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,693. The company has a market capitalization of $90.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.64.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.