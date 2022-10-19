Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 31,058,411 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,097,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,058,411 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.17% of NU worth $202,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 14,223,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,803,000 after buying an additional 762,893 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,494,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,695,000 after buying an additional 565,660 shares during the period. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 3,339,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,783,000 after buying an additional 350,710 shares during the period. 48.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NU shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. New Street Research raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.27.

NU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.41. 378,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,406,220. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

