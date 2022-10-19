Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,463,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,678,614 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $255,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $37.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.23. 764,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,609,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.84. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $123.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.41.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

