Jennison Associates LLC Sells 456,289 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,003,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,289 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises 1.3% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,275,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $31.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $821.76. 7,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,411. The business has a 50-day moving average of $903.15 and a 200 day moving average of $860.86. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,711.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 180.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. New Street Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,403.64.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

