Jennison Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,478,130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 36,538 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 2.2% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.35% of Salesforce worth $2,224,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,820,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,023,534,000 after buying an additional 130,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $339,273.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,079,393.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $339,273.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,079,393.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,199,280. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.21. 90,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,846,647. The firm has a market cap of $155.21 billion, a PE ratio of 284.31, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.59 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.95 and a 200 day moving average of $170.56.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.21.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

