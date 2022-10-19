Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0830 on Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0830 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $141.13 million and approximately $120,811.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,049.59 or 0.99997405 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002976 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023202 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00057166 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00051527 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022937 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005166 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.08393623 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $127,319.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

