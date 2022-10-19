Joystick (JOY) One Day Volume Tops $580,048.00

Joystick (JOY) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Joystick token can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00002277 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $2.19 billion and $580,048.00 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Joystick has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,216.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002833 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023003 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00056708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00054521 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022818 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

JOY is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.52194907 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $522,610.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

