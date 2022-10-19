JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.60

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Price Performance
JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 319.75 ($3.86) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 331.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 333.28. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a 12-month low of GBX 301 ($3.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 532 ($6.43). The stock has a market cap of £174.29 million and a P/E ratio of 6.65.
JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Company Profile
