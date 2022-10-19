JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.60

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 319.75 ($3.86) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 331.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 333.28. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a 12-month low of GBX 301 ($3.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 532 ($6.43). The stock has a market cap of £174.29 million and a P/E ratio of 6.65.

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

