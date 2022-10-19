JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) is Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,865 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 6.33% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $13,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JSCP. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,451,000. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JSCP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.07. The company had a trading volume of 14,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,742. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.56. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $50.07.

