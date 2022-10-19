JUST Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $207.30 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. JUST has a market cap of $271.17 million and $207.30 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST token can now be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JUST has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003133 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,295.87 or 0.27567073 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000598 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010767 BTC.
JUST’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.
