Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) fell 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.59. 287,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 911,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Karora Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$445.37 million and a PE ratio of 32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.06.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources ( TSE:KRR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$73.61 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karora Resources Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

