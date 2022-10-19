Kava (KAVA) Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last Week

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Kava has a market capitalization of $403.90 million and $7.43 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00007101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00078967 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00061069 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00014799 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00025374 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001451 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 301,049,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,594,636 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

