Keep Network Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $111.07 million and $372,749.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000672 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.
About Keep Network
Keep Network’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Keep Network Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars.
