Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$5.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30.

Kincora Copper Limited acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company holds interests in the Trundle, Fairholme, Northern Junee-Narromine Belt, Jemalong, Cundumbul, and Condobolin projects located in the New South Wales, Australia.

