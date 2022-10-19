Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

