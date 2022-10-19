Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Posts Earnings Results

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE KMI traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $17.99. 19,161,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,394,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $93,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $210,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. UBS Group upped their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

