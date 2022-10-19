Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KNTK. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kinetik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

Kinetik stock opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. Kinetik has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.84.

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $1.78. The company had revenue of $335.57 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Kinetik will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jamie Welch bought 5,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.97 per share, for a total transaction of $187,401.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,894,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,416,927.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anne Psencik sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $96,420.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,648.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jamie Welch acquired 5,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.97 per share, for a total transaction of $187,401.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,894,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,416,927.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,135,634 in the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth $4,176,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth $2,342,000.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

