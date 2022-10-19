KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,633. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,305 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

