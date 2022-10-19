KlayUniverse (KUT) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $140.45 Million

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.55 or 0.00013309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KlayUniverse has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $140.45 million and $19,872.00 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 2.67710924 USD and is down -5.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $23,196.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

