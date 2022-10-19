KlayUniverse Price Tops $2.56 on Major Exchanges (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 19th. One KlayUniverse token can now be purchased for about $2.56 or 0.00013378 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KlayUniverse has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $141.07 million and approximately $20,652.00 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 2.67710924 USD and is down -5.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $23,196.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

