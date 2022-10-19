Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Shares Down 12%

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Rating) shares dropped 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 167,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 60,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Klondike Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$17.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

About Klondike Gold

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects covering an area of 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 24 square kilometers of placer claims located in Dawson City.

