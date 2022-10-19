Komodo (KMD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.45 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 19th. Komodo has a market cap of $33.82 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001313 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00269644 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00090237 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00066046 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003439 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,274,515 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

