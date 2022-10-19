Komodo (KMD) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $33.10 million and $1.35 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001278 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00272071 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00091591 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00066124 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003258 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,272,085 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.