KonPay (KON) Trading 19.1% Lower This Week

KonPay (KON) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 19th. One KonPay token can now be bought for $0.0355 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $105.92 million and $222,510.00 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KonPay has traded down 19.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,301.11 or 0.27625358 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010790 BTC.

About KonPay

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

