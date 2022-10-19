Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Trading Up 2.3%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) shares were up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.22. Approximately 1,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,025,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on KURA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology Trading Down 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Kura Oncology by 222.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,680,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,356 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Kura Oncology by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kura Oncology by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.