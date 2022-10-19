Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading Down 10.8%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.24 and last traded at $23.44. Approximately 28,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 507,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KYMR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45.

Insider Activity

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.10). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 545,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,183,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,499,292. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 147.4% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

