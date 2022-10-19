Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lamb Weston in a report issued on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Lamb Weston’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.9 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $85.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.10. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 137,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 66.7% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 358,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,457,000 after purchasing an additional 143,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,465 shares of company stock worth $863,314. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

