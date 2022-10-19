Lapides Asset Management LLC Acquires 154,200 Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 410,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,200 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BTRS were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in BTRS by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $1,313,652.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BTRS remained flat at $9.37 on Wednesday. 11,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,791,765. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.25.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. Research analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup downgraded BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. William Blair lowered BTRS to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

