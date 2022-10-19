Lapides Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Cutera worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cutera by 592.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cutera by 1,515.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cutera by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.34. 916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,509. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $907.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.76. Cutera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.42 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 151.43% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUTR. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Cutera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Cutera in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cutera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Cutera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.