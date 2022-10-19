Lapides Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,500 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands makes up about 3.2% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Hanesbrands worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 380,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 56,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE HBI traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 119,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,156,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Insider Transactions at Hanesbrands

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

See Also

