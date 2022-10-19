Lapides Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. WestRock accounts for approximately 2.6% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of WestRock worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 634.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in WestRock by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

WRK stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.55. 13,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.36. WestRock has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

