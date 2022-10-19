Lapides Asset Management LLC Purchases 27,000 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Frontdoor comprises about 1.6% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Frontdoor worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Frontdoor Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Frontdoor stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.58. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $44.60.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,072.00% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

