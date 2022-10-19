Lapides Asset Management LLC Takes $697,000 Position in Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Tremor International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tremor International by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tremor International by 1.7% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 214,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Tremor International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Tremor International stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $7.77. 1,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,762. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.60 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.71. Tremor International Ltd has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.75 million. Tremor International had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Tremor International Ltd will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tremor International Profile

(Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Further Reading

