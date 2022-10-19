Laqira Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $286,112.00 (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 19th. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $75.57 million and $286,112.00 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,259.49 or 0.27410251 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today's novel technologies and services in various fields."

