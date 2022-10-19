Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LRMR. William Blair upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Larimar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $13.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Larimar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LRMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Celano acquired 31,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,746 shares in the company, valued at $99,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton purchased 317,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 507,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Celano purchased 31,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,746 shares in the company, valued at $99,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 666,666 shares of company stock worth $2,099,998. 6.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 424,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 188,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 43,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

Featured Articles

