Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of LVS stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.60. 9,615,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,473,978. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 233.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 984,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after buying an additional 688,676 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,206,000. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

