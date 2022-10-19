Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.50

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 389648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Trading Down 16.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$126.71 million and a P/E ratio of -31.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 257.12 and a quick ratio of 240.00.

Insider Activity at Laurion Mineral Exploration

In related news, Director Nick Ierfino sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total value of C$52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,195,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,442,934.16. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,530.

About Laurion Mineral Exploration

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 4,442 hectares of land package covering 6 properties consisting of 20 mining leases totaling 1,178 hectares and 17 mining claims totaling 3,264 hectares located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships to the northeast of the town of Beardmore.

