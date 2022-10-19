Legend of RPS (LRPS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $203.00

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last week, Legend of RPS has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Legend of RPS has a market capitalization of $160.13 million and $203.00 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Legend of RPS token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Legend of RPS Profile

Legend of RPS was first traded on August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps. The official website for Legend of RPS is rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official message board is medium.com/@rpsgame.world.

Legend of RPS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.16009467 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $202.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

